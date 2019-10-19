World Share

Father of terror suspect appeals for his return - Turkey’s Border Security

The US has urged European countries to take back their citizens suspected of fighting with the Daesh terror group and try them at home. But for most, a return seems unlikely. One dual British citizen accused of being a Daesh militant was recently stripped of his citizenship over terrorism charges. Now his family is appealing to Canada to bring him home from Syria. Mehmet Solmaz reports. #EuropeanFighters #TerrorSuspects #DaeshMilitants