World Share

Canada Elections: Contest between Liberals and Conservatives

Voters in Canada are heading to the polls on Monday to decide whether to keep Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party in government or not. The contest between the ruling Liberals and the Conservative opposition is too close to call. As our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports, the result may hinge on whether Trudeau's popularity has survived some recent personal scandals. #CanadaElection2019 #JustinTrudeau #CanadaConservatives