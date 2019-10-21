POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Canada Elections: Contest between Liberals and Conservatives
02:02
World
Canada Elections: Contest between Liberals and Conservatives
Voters in Canada are heading to the polls on Monday to decide whether to keep Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party in government or not. The contest between the ruling Liberals and the Conservative opposition is too close to call. As our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports, the result may hinge on whether Trudeau's popularity has survived some recent personal scandals. #CanadaElection2019 #JustinTrudeau #CanadaConservatives
October 21, 2019
