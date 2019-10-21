POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkish minorities hold special prayers for armed forces – Turkey’s Border Security
01:47
World

At a monastery in the south eastern city of Mardin, Turkey's religious minority communities held a prayer service for the country's armed forces. Prayers are being held for peace and the success and safe return of Turkish soldiers who are taking part in Operation Peace Spring. TRT World's Sara Firth was there at the ceremony. #TurkishMinorities #TurkeySyria #Mardin
October 21, 2019
