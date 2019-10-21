World Share

Cappadocia Marathon: Thousands participate in Ultra-Trail Event

Thousands of runners, including children, took over the streets of Cappadocia in central Turkey for the annual Ultra-Trail event. The area is famous for hot air balloons, but in this case it was the athletes taking flight the various races that tested their abilities. Correspondent and part-time runner Robin Adams, sat this one out, and enjoyed it from the side lines. #Cappadocia #UltraTrailMarathon #AirBalloons