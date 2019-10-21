Extinction Rebellion: Changing the game?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Extinction Rebellion campaign has captured attention around the world - mixing civil disobedience with eye-catching stunts. In the battle to shift public opinion on the issue of the climate crisis - have they found a winning formula? Guests: Robin Ellis-Cockcroft Extinction Rebellion Youth Zack Polanski Parliamentary Candidate, Green Party Shabnam Nasimi UK Conservative Party Member Pollyanna Ruiz Media Lecturer, Sussex University Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #climatecrisis #ecology #extinctionrebellion
October 21, 2019
