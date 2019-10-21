POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Albayrak: Trade wars threat to global growth | Money Talks
Turkey's Finance Minister Berat Albayrak says unilateralism, trade protectionism and the use of economic sanctions for political gain are threatening global trade. Speaking at the TRT World Forum in Istanbul he stressed the need to continue strengthening and following internationally agreed rules for trade and investment. Albayrak also says trading partners should look beyond US dollars for the exchange of goods and services. #Turkey #FinanceMinister #Albayrak
October 21, 2019
