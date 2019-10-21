POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hariri delivers reforms amid anti-government protests | Money Talks
05:30
BizTech
Hariri delivers reforms amid anti-government protests | Money Talks
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri says the government won't introduce any new taxes on individuals and has promised to halve the salaries of ministers and lawmakers. It's part of a reform package and budget for 2020 drawn up in response to anti-government protests that have gripped the country over the past few days. Hariri's economic plan includes a budget deficit of 0.6 percent of GDP for next year, down from the previous target of 7 percent. He's also promising more aid to poorer families. Tens of thousands of protesters have been demonstrating since Friday after the government introduced a tax of 20 US cents on calls made via WhatsApp and other messaging services. And for more on this TRT World's Adam Pletts gave us the latest from Beirut. #Lebanon #SaadHariri #Taxes
October 21, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?