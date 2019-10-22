POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
PUBLICLY FUNDED DRUGS: An alternative to Big Pharma?
The UK’s main opposition Labour Party wants to create a publicly owned medicines company to provide cheaper drugs and an alternative to ‘big pharma’ - the multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical industry. Could it work? Guests: Dr Jing Luo Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh Jaysree Iyer Executive Director, Access to Medicine International. Dr Samir Nuseibeh Senior Teaching Fellow, UCL Heidi Chow Senior Campaigns Manager, Global Justice Now Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #BigPharma, #Pfizer, #Medicare
October 22, 2019
