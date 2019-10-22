Malaysia rejects currency manipulation charge | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Malaysia's prime minister Mahathir Mohammad says his country may be targeted by US sanctions. Washington accuses Kuala Lumpur of manipulating the value of its currency, the Ringgit, and warns it could face punitive measures. Trt World's Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir met with Malaysia's former trade and industry minister Rafidah Aziz, on the sidelines of the TRT World Forum in Istanbul. He began by asking her if Malaysia, is a currency manipulator. #Ringgit #CurrenyManipulation #USsanctions
