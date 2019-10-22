Softbank to takeover co-working startup WeWork | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
05:32
BizTech
WeWork's finally found a way out of its financial troubles. The office-sharing company's been burning through its cash reserves and was expected to run out of money this month. But now its directors have struck a deal with the Japanese conglomerate, Softbank, which is WeWork's biggest backer. It will fill the firm's depleting coffers, but show's WeWork's co-founder Adam Neumann the door. The deal values WeWork at nearly eight billion dollars. For more on this, Santosh Rao joined us from New York. He's the head of research for Manhattan Venture Partners. #WeWork #Nuemann #Softbank
October 22, 2019
