Doctors use nature as mental health therapy | Money Talks
02:32
BizTech
The stigma of mental health issues is beginning to lift. People around the world are opening up about conditions like stress, depression, anxiety and burnout. One result has been that more people are seeking treatment. In the UK, Public Health England reports 17% of the adult population is taking antidepressants. Official data shows prescriptions for antidepressants have nearly doubled in 10 years to reach 71 million in 2018. But as Alanna Petroff reports, some doctors are finding that natural treatments can prove to be powerful medicine as well. #Depression #Antidepressants #PlantTherapy
October 22, 2019
