POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's Border Security: Turkey, Russia agree on northern Syria terror-free zone
02:09
World
Turkey's Border Security: Turkey, Russia agree on northern Syria terror-free zone
It's being called a historic deal. Turkey and Russia have announced an agreement to remove YPG terrorists from the Turkish-Syrian border. The two countries will establish a safe zone in northeastern Syria that will include joint border patrols. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Tuesday. After six hours of talks, Putin said the deal could signal a turning point in the Syrian war. Yasmine El-Sabawi explains.
October 23, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?