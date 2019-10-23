World Share

Turkey's Border Security: Turkey, Russia agree on northern Syria terror-free zone

It's being called a historic deal. Turkey and Russia have announced an agreement to remove YPG terrorists from the Turkish-Syrian border. The two countries will establish a safe zone in northeastern Syria that will include joint border patrols. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Tuesday. After six hours of talks, Putin said the deal could signal a turning point in the Syrian war. Yasmine El-Sabawi explains.