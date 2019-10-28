Maid in Hell Trailer | Storyteller

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Harassment, abuse, rape and 18-hour work days are a commonplace reality for domestic helpers who have travelled to the Middle East to find employment. Trapped in the Kafala system, their passports are confiscated and they are bound to their employer. Unable to flee, they risk harsh punishments or imprisonments if they try. ‘Maid In Hell’ gives unprecedented access to this frightening and brutal form of modern slavery.
October 28, 2019
