Turmoil in Haiti | Bigger Than Five
26:10
World
Turmoil in Haiti | Bigger Than Five
Anti-government protests in Haiti have continued to rock the capital of Port-au-Prince. Protesters are calling on President Jovenel Moise to step down, blaming him for fuel shortages, corruption and rising inflation. The President who was elected in 2017, insists that he will continue to serve out the remainder of his five-year term in office. Has Haiti reached its breaking point? Guests: Jean-Michel Lapin- Prime Minister of Haiti Jerry Tardieu- Member of Parliament
October 23, 2019
