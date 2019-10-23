POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Putin hosts first Russia-Africa economic forum | Money talks
02:20
BizTech
Putin hosts first Russia-Africa economic forum | Money talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to double trade with Africa. He made the announcement at the first Russia-Africa summit. Three thousand delegates from all 54 African nations are attending. The focus is on bilateral relations, as well as expanding Russian investment and diplomatic projects across the continent. Ross Cullen sent us this update from Sochi. #BilateralTrade #Russia #Africa
October 23, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?