Coskun Aral

Ara Guler is one of the most celebrated photojournalists in the world and arguably one of Turkey's greatest artistic exports. Naturally, a lot about the Armenian-Turkish photographer's life and work has been analysed to bits. But there is still more to find out as his close friend and long-time collaborator Coskun Aral's new movie shows us. Showcase's Elif Bereketli met the filmmaker in Istanbul to find out more about Guler's legacy, their strong friendship and his latest film 'The World As It Is.' #CoşkunAral #AraGuler #Photography