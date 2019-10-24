POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey’s Border Security: Turkish military liberates Syrian city of Ras al Ayn
Trump’s statement came as Turkish troops enter the Syrian city of Ras al Ayn. It’s now officially free of any YPG presence. Removing the terror group from a zone 32 kilometres into Syrian territory has been Turkey’s mission since the start of its military operation on October 9th. On Tuesday, Turkey and Russia struck a deal under which YPG terrorists will be moved from the border region. TRT World’s Obaida Hitto reports from Ras al Ayn. #Turkey #Syria #RasalAyn
October 24, 2019
