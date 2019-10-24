World Share

Russia-Africa Summit: Event hosts 3,000 delegates from Russia, Africa

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to double trade with Africa. He made the announcement at the first Russia-Africa summit. 3,000 delegates from all 54 African nations attended. The focus was on bilateral relations, as well as expanding Russian investment and diplomatic projects across the continent. Ross Cullen reports from Sochi.