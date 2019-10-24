POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nigeria-Benin Border Closure: Ban on imports leads to increase in food prices
Nigerians are paying more for food, especially rice. That’s since the government shut part of its land borders two months ago. Authorities have now banned all imports through those borders, saying they want to prevent smuggling and protect local rice farmers from foreign competition. So far, local growers have not been able to meet domestic demand for the staple. Hillary N-noruka has this report on how food vendors and consumers are coping. #NigeriaBenin #Nigeria #Benin
October 24, 2019
