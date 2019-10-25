World Share

Answers from the ANC

After being in power for almost a decade, South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma could spend 25 years behind bars on charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering. Are the years of corruption allegations finally catching up with the former president? And just how damaging were the Zuma years for both the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party and South African democracy? Guest: Ebrahim Rasool South Africa's former Ambassador to the United States