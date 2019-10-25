POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Life Without Khashoggi | Answers from the ANC
28:00
World
Life Without Khashoggi | Answers from the ANC
Imran Garda talks to the fiancée of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as she renews her fight for justice, one year after her partner was brutally murdered by his own government. Plus, we speak to South Africa's former Ambassador to the United States Ebrahim Rasool about former President Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial. Guests: Hatice Cengiz Jamal Khashoggi's Former Fiancee Ebrahim Rasool South Africa's former Ambassador to the United States
October 25, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?