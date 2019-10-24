BizTech Share

Nigeria import ban leads to rising food prices | Money Talks

Nigerians are paying more for food, especially rice, since the government shut part of its land borders two months ago. Authorities have now banned all imports through its land borders, saying it wants to prevent smuggling and protect local rice farmers from foreign competition. But local growers have so far been unable to meet domestic demand for the staple. Hillary Nnoruka reports on how food vendors and consumers are coping. #NigeriaBorder #ImportBan #Rice