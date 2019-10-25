POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Egypt Sex Assaults: Female refugees targeted as attacks increase
Egypt Sex Assaults: Female refugees targeted as attacks increase
The International Organization for Migration says sexual assaults on female African refugees have increased in Egypt. According to the UN, at least half a million refugees from the rest of the African continent are currently in Egypt, where they face regular mistreatment. Shoaib Hasan takes a look at what's happening in this report. #AfricanRefugees #RefugeesInEgypt #SexualAssault
October 25, 2019
