POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Franco Exhumation: Spanish govt removes dictator's remains
02:29
World
Franco Exhumation: Spanish govt removes dictator's remains
The remains of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco have been moved from a large mausoleum to a cemetery north of Madrid. The relocation fulfills a pledge by the socialist government to avoid the glorification of the fascist dictator. He ruled the country for nearly four decades, after conducting a bloody civil war in the 1930s. And, as Iolo ap Dafydd reports, Franco's family failed to prevent the reburial of the remains. #FrancoExhumation #SpanishDictatorship #SpainFascism
October 25, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?