Turkey and Russia’s Syria Deal | Filling the Trade Gap

There’s a new plan for northeast Syria. Turkish President Recep Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in the Black Sea resort of Sochi to announce that the YPG terror group will be removed from Turkey’s border areas. In their place, Russian and Turkish troops will jointly patrol the territory. On Strait Talk, we ask: will the latest deal hold? Plus, as the United States and China battle in a trade war, is there an opportunity for Turkey to fill the trade gap? Guests: Ugur Yasin Asal Head of the Political Science and International Relations department at Istanbul Commerce University Ivan Starodubtsev President of the Russian-Turkish Project Development Association Plamen Tonch Head of the Asia Unit at the Athens-based Institute of International Economic Relations Altay Atli Koc University Lecturer