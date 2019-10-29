Baghdadi Dead

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The world's most wanted man and head of Daesh Abu Bakr al Baghdadi blew himself up after US forces stormed his safe house in northwest Syria. It's a huge blow to the group, but does it mean their reign of terror is over? Guests: Dave Jonas Professor of Law and Former US Marine Lieutenant Colonel Murat Aslan Security Researcher at SETA Foundation Sergey Markov Political Scientist and Journalist Peter Eltsov International Affairs Professor at National Defense University Yaser Tabbara Senior Fellow at the Omran Center for Strategic Studies
October 29, 2019
