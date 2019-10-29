POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's Border Security: Two men taken captive in US military raid
01:34
World
Turkey's Border Security: Two men taken captive in US military raid
A senior State Department official has confirmed that Daesh spokesman - Abu al Hassan al Muhajir - has been killed in a strike in northeastern Syria. The official says he was seen as a potential successor to the terror group's leader, Abu Bakr al Baghdadi. The State Department also says Baghdadi's remains have been disposed of at sea, and there are no plans to share footage of his death. Sally Ayhan has this report.
October 29, 2019
