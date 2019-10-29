What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Tokyo International Film Festival | Jacob Jordaens | The Kominsky Method

In this episode of Showcase; Tokyo International Film Festival 00:52 Matt Schley, Film Writer 01:38 Korshunov's ‘The Zone’ in Chernobyl 06:16 Adrenaline: Asterix's First Heroine 08:29 Jacob Jordaens: Paintings and Drawings from Russian Collections 12:14 Technology Meets the Ancient World 16:07 The Kominsky Method 18:37 Canan Tolon: You Tell Me 21:36 #Adrenaline #TokyoInternationalFilmFestival #JacobJordaens