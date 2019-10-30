POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Global leaders return to Saudi investment forum | Money Talks
08:31
BizTech
Global leaders return to Saudi investment forum | Money Talks
Saudi Arabia's annual investment summit, called Davos in the Desert, has kicked off. Last year, many business leaders refused to attend after the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. But one year on, some of them have returned. And as Sibel Karkus reports, that's to do with Saudi oil giant, Aramco. For more on this Manouchehr Takin joined the show from London. He's an international oil and energy consultant, who has worked for the OPEC Secretariat and the Centre for Global Energy Studies. #SaudiArabia #AnnualInvestmentSummit #Aramco
October 30, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?