UK parliament approves December elections | Money Talks

07:45
Holiday greetings and campaign slogans could fight for attention in the UK this Christmas season. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wish for an early election in December could come true. That's after parliament approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request for elections in December. The government says voters would be the key to settling the deadlock over Brexit. Paolo Montecillo reports. And for more on this Iain Begg joined us from London. He's a professorial research fellow at the London School of Economics and Political Science's European Institute. #BrexitDelay #UKparliament #DecemberVote
October 30, 2019
