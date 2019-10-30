POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brexit Battle: UK to hold general election over deadlock
02:28
World
Brexit Battle: UK to hold general election over deadlock
In the UK, MPs have voted in favour of holding a general election on December 12. The main opposition Labour Party decided to support the idea, after a meeting on Tuesday morning. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has abandoned his attempt to push through his new Brexit agreement, and instead hopes to win a new mandate. But this is a high-risk strategy, as our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood explains.
October 30, 2019
