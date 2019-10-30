POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why the Lebanese Protested | Bigger Than Five
03:13
World
Why the Lebanese Protested | Bigger Than Five
The resignation of Lebanon's Prime Minister, Saad Hariri, after two weeks of anti-government protests, has left the country at a critical juncture. Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese citizens from all walks of life joined the country's biggest protest movement yet, accusing the country's political elite of rampant corruption and economic mismanagement. Ali from Beirut and Linda from Tripoli tell us why they decided to join the protest movement and speak up. #lebanonprotests #lebanonnews #lebanon
October 30, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?