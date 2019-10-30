World Share

A.I. AT WORK: Threat to workers?

Artificial intelligence is transforming the way we live - and for many people it’s arrived in the workplace too… tracking things from productivity to the length of breaks. What does the future hold for AI at work? #artificialintelligence, #AI #robotfuture Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.