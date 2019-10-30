POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Saad Hariri Quits
Saad Hariri Quits
After two weeks of mass protests, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced he was resigning. The Lebanese people still aren’t satisfied. They’re calling for a complete political overhaul, not one based on religious or sectarian lines, rather one made up of independent experts who can revive the economy and end corruption. Is it possible? Guests: Basem Shabb Former Member of Lebanese Parliament for the Future Bloc Gilbert Doumit Former Parliamentary Candidate with 'LiBaladi' Opposition Party
October 30, 2019
