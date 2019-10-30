POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Lebanon’s PM resignation fails to end protests | Money Talks
06:55
BizTech
Lebanon’s PM resignation fails to end protests | Money Talks
Two weeks of protests across Lebanon have culminated in Prime Minister Saad Hariri's resignation. The demonstrations against his government have paralysed the country's already struggling economy.. with schools, banks and businesses closed for several days. Hariri's resignation fulfils a key demand of the protesters, but as Sibel Karkus reports, it leaves the country in even greater uncertainty. Kamel Wazne spoke to us from Beirut, he’s an expert on Middle Eastern and economic studies and was an economic adviser to Lebanon's Labor Ministry. #Lebanon #SaadHariri #Economy
October 30, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?