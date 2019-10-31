World Share

At least 65 killed in Pakistan Punjab train fire

At least 65 people have been killed in Pakistan after a fire on a train in Punjab province. Authorities believe it was caused when gas stoves - being used by passengers - exploded. They say several people were killed when they jumped from the train to try to escape the blaze. Rescue teams put out the fire, and carried a search operation. Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his grief over the incident.