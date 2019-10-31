POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
For Muslims in India’s Assam, Facebook is ‘a megaphone of hate’
For Muslims in India’s Assam, Facebook is ‘a megaphone of hate’
Facebook is being used as a ‘megaphone of hate’ in Assam, India, according to the campaigning group Avaaz. The situation in Assam has worsened since the Hindu nationalist Indian government stripped nearly 2 million people of their citizenship through the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Will Facebook listen to warnings about how their platform is being manipulated or repeat the same mistakes they did with the Rohingya? #Assam #NRC #IndianMuslims
October 31, 2019
