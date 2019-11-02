POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Climate Protest: Youth climate activists vow to continue protest
02:04
World
Activist Greta Thunberg has taken part in a climate change protest in Los Angeles. Along with thousands of demonstrators, the Swedish campaigner is demanding the phasing out of fossil fuel production in California. The strike comes amid days of wildfires across the state which have resulted in unhealthy levels of air pollution. Jessica King reports from Los Angeles. #GretaThunberg #ClimateProtests #LosAngelesWildfires
November 2, 2019
