World Share

BORDERLESS WORLD: Could it ever work?

The deaths of 39 people in the UK in a lorry trailer has brought the issue of people smuggling back into the spotlight - and the risks that people are forced into, to evade border security. But what if there was another way? #BorderlessWorld, #Refugees, #Migration Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.