Can Benny Gantz Form a Government in Israel?

For the first time in more than a decade, Benjamin Netanyahu is not the one tasked with forming a government. That responsibility is now in the hands of Benny Gantz. But several political parties have already refused to work with the former military chief. However there is hope in the form of an unlikely alliance: a group of mainly Arab political parties known as the Joint List. But even if they can form a government, will they be able to work together? Eli Hazan Foreign Affairs Director at the Likud Party Aida Touma-Sliman Member of the Israeli Parliament for the Joint List Party Mitchell Barak Ex-Spokesman for the former Israeli PM Shimon Peres