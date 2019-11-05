POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Jeffrey Epstein Death: Medical examiner says prison death was homicide
03:07
World
Jeffrey Epstein Death: Medical examiner says prison death was homicide
Millionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein's arrest on federal sex trafficking charges in July drew worldwide attention because his social circle had included Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. Then in August, Epstein was found dead in his jail cell. New York City's medical examiner called it a suicide. But now a legendary forensic pathologist says Epstein was murdered. TRT World's Frank Ucciardo reports .
November 5, 2019
