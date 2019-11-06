World Share

Is India’s Pollution Crisis Being Politicised? | Indonesian Power Play

Indians are struggling to breathe as air pollution hits its worst ever levels. The Supreme Court blames state governments. But is it really their fault, or is this a case of pollution being politicised? Plus, in a move that surprised many, Indonesian President Joko Widodo appointed his rival Prabowo Subianto as his defence minister. The Newsmakers’ Imran Garda speaks with Subianto's pick for Vice President Sandiaga Uno and asked what he made of Widodo’s decision to appoint the retired army general to his cabinet. Guest: Ranjan Panda Convenor at Combat Climate Change Network Avikal Somvanshi Architect and Urbanologist Sandiaga Uno Former Vice-Presidential Candidate for Prabowo Subianto