Russia Internet Law: New regulations take effect amid concerns
02:10
World
The internet is a window to the world. With the click of a few buttons, you can travel, learn, connect and understand. People and places far away are right in front of you. But information is power. At the start of this month, a new law in Russia came into affect, and it has many of the country's 110 million internet users worried. Aksel Zaimovic reports. #russiainternetlaw #russiainternet #internet
November 5, 2019
