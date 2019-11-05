POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
DRC farmers abandon agriculture for gold mining | Money Talks
01:58
BizTech
DRC farmers abandon agriculture for gold mining | Money Talks
The Democratic Republic of the Congo was plunged into years of war after the fall of longtime leader Mobutu Sese Seko in 1997. Millions of people have been killed, sporadic fighting continues and the country is still trying to recover. Many Congolese have struggled to make a living. But as Chris Ocamringa reports from Ituri province, the return of peace in a northeastern village has helped locals exploit some of Congo's rich natural resources. #NaturalResources #GoldMining #DRC
November 5, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?