POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Tensions in Indian city of Ayodhya ahead of Babri Mosque verdict
01:31
World
Tensions in Indian city of Ayodhya ahead of Babri Mosque verdict
In the Indian town of Ayodhya, Muslims are feeling under siege as they wait for a Supreme Court ruling on a centuries-old religious dispute that has cast a shadow over their relations with the majority Hindu community. The 16th-century Babri Mosque was destroyed by a Hindu nationalist mob in 1992, triggering one of the deadliest communal riots in the country. #Ayodhya #BabriMosque #RamTemple
November 6, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?