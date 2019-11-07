POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Chile’s Economic Woes | Bigger Than Five
02:34
World
Chile’s Economic Woes | Bigger Than Five
Chile is the wealthiest nation in Latin America, yet protesters have been in the streets for three weeks calling for an end to the high cost of living and inequality. A 2017 United Nations report found the top 1 percent in Chile own 33 percent of the country’s wealth. Bigger Than Five went to Santiago to hear how Chileans view the economic situation across the social spectrum. #chileeconomy #chile'seconomicwoes #chile
November 7, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?