Chile’s Economic Woes | Bigger Than Five

Chile is the wealthiest nation in Latin America, yet protesters have been in the streets for three weeks calling for an end to the high cost of living and inequality. A 2017 United Nations report found the top 1 percent in Chile own 33 percent of the country’s wealth. Bigger Than Five went to Santiago to hear how Chileans view the economic situation across the social spectrum. #chileeconomy #chile'seconomicwoes #chile