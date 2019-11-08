World Share

Deporting Daesh | Omar Shakir Expulsion Upheld

Turkey plans to deport suspected members of Daesh (ISIS). But where does the responsibility lie for people accused of terrorism? Is it the country they hold a passport for, or the country they committed the crime in? Plus, Israel’s Supreme Court upholds the expulsion of Omar Shakir, the Human Rights Watch Director for Israel and Palestine. Shakir has a little over two weeks to leave the country. He joins us on The Newsmakers.