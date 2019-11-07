BizTech Share

NBA SELLS OUT? Did LEBRON betray HK protesters?

We’re used to tweets sparking diplomatic calamities, but even by the standards of 2019 the fallout from Daryl Morey’s online utterance has been spectacular. The general manager of NBA team the Houston Rockets managed to lose billions of dollars for the basketball league by tweeting his support for the protesters in Hong Kong. Chinese businesses suspended deals with the NBA and sponsors cut and ran. But should that matter? Is the bottom line of American corporations more important than the freedom of Hong Kongers?