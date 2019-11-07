POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
NBA SELLS OUT? Did LEBRON betray HK protesters?
26:00
BizTech
NBA SELLS OUT? Did LEBRON betray HK protesters?
We’re used to tweets sparking diplomatic calamities, but even by the standards of 2019 the fallout from Daryl Morey’s online utterance has been spectacular. The general manager of NBA team the Houston Rockets managed to lose billions of dollars for the basketball league by tweeting his support for the protesters in Hong Kong. Chinese businesses suspended deals with the NBA and sponsors cut and ran. But should that matter? Is the bottom line of American corporations more important than the freedom of Hong Kongers?
November 7, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?