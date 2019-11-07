POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkish company minimises toll on environment and workers | Money Talks
02:42
World
Turkish company minimises toll on environment and workers | Money Talks
The number of new businesses registering in Turkey is on the rise. Increased demand typically leads to higher energy consumption, more waste and higher stress levels for employees. Burotime is Turkey's largest office furniture manufacturer. And as Mobin Nasir reports from Konya, it's taking innovative steps to meet rising demand, while minimising the toll on its workers and the environment. #StressFreeFactory #Burotime #Environment
November 7, 2019
