Turkey to Repatriate Daesh Prisoners

Turkish authorities captured key members of Daesh (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s inner circle, including his older sister, brother-in-law and more than a dozen Daesh members. But there’s still a lingering question of what to do with the thousands of foreign Daesh prisoners in Turkey, Syria and Iraq whose legal status remains muddled. Turkey and the United States have called on countries, many of them in Europe, to take back their citizens. But how will this transfer happen? And is Europe even willing to take them back? Guests: David Lowe Senior Research Fellow at Leeds Beckett’s Law School Kivanc Ulusoy Associate Professor at Istanbul University